AEO Inc. hiring employees for Ottawa distribution center

AEO Inc. has announced their plan to hire more employees in its Distribution Center in Ottawa.

The parent company to American Eagle and Aerie announced that they are looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal associates looking for long-term career growth.

The decision was made due to increased demand of the American Eagle and Aerie products online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have also seen an increase in sales at store locations that have been reopened across the U.S. and Canada.

AEO offers all associates a 40% discount on merchandise, flexible scheduling and competitive pay with a facility including a gym and café.

“American Eagle Outfitters has provided exciting career opportunities for Ottawa and the surrounding community for more than 15 years,” says Jason Bruno, Director of Distribution Center Operations. “We are happy to announce the hiring of part-time, full-time and seasonal associates to join our passionate and dedicated team, while at the same time supporting the local economy through stable job creation and career development.”

The company is following all CDC, local and state guidelines to protect against COVID-19. To protect associates infrared temperature scanners will be in use upon entering the building, floor markers are put out to designate social distancing guidelines, protective equipment is provided to all associates, electrostatic cleaning daily, an on-site nurse, hand washing stations and routine disinfecting during all shifts.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online here or reach out to the recruiting team via email.

