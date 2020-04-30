ADF plans to drop suit against Gov. Kelly

The legal organization suing the governor over her executive order banning church gatherings says it will drop their lawsuit.

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys plan to file a dismissal of their lawsuit representing two rural churches after the Governor Kelly's newest order goes into effect.

Tyson Langhofer, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, says that Governor Kelly's new order doesn't contain the same language addressing church gatherings.

“We are pleased that, finally, churches and other religious congregations will no longer have to fear discriminatory punishment for engaging safely in activities that other similarly situated groups haven't had to fear under the governor's executive orders," Langhofer said.

The Kansas Supreme Court held up Kelly's previous order, but a federal judge then blocked it as long as churches adhered to social distancing requirements.