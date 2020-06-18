ACLU of Kansas celebrates Supreme Court's DACA decision

The ACLU of Kansas says it is celebrating the Supreme Court’s DACA decision.

The ACLU of Kansas says it will join in the celebration of millions of people nationwide for Thursday morning’s Supreme Court decision which declared the efforts of President Trump to end the program as reckless and unreasonable.

The ACLU says Kansas has over 6,000 DACA recipients that have grown up in the nation and dedicated their lives to give back to their communities. Many of which are frontline workers supporting and protecting Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory is only temporary though, says the organization.

The ACLU says the majority opinion, which was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, made it very clear that the Trump Administration has the authority to rescind DACA with solid justification. Roberts went on to say the problem was the way his administration went about ending the program, he says it was “arbitrary and capricious” which violated administrative law.

Protecting the rights of undocumented young people remains to be a focus of the ACLU.

“We are in solidarity with the undocumented youth and their families. We celebrate the immeasurable contributions DACA recipients bring to our families, our communities and our country,” says the ACLU. “We are here for the celebration, but more importantly, for the work ahead.”

