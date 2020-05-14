With COVID-19 concerns lingering, AAA not issuing Memorial Day travel forecast this year

Though it isn't issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast this year, AAA says holiday travel this month is expected to be down with COVID-19 concerns lingering.

AAA officials said Thursday that for the first time in 20 years, it won't issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been "undermined by COVID-19."

AAA says the annual forecast -- which estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend -- will return next year.

AAA officials said anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road this Memorial Day weekend compared to past years for what is considered to be the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend -- the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation such as trains and cruise ships.

AAA says it expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, "assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen. Already, there are indications that Americans’ wanderlust is inspiring them to plan future vacations."

