A positive COVID-19 case shares how the virus affects young people too

There is starting to be a high rise of coronavirus cases in young people.

According to CDC, 20 percent of hospitalized patients are aged from 20 to 44 years old.

Christian Bermea, 25 year old, tested positive for COVID-19 and he says he did not see this coming.

"It was like this isn't happening," Bermea said.

On March 19th, Houston native Christian Bermea received the news that changed his life.

"He said that I had tested positive for COVID-19 and my heart just dropped," Bermea said. "When you hear about it that's it's all the way out across the world, you think, oh I can't get it, it's not going to happen to me."

Christian shared with his family and friends through a Facebook post to warn others about his condition.

"The thing is I tried to do everything that I could to avoid it and I still got it," Bermea explained. "I think what's really scary too is we're in allergy season right now. - I think I literally posted the day before my allergies are killing me turns out, it wasn't allergies. It went from coughing to mostly body aches, weakness, and that's when my fever spiked at 101."

A few days later, he was experiencing other symptoms.

"When my symptoms got the worst on day three and that's when I went to the hospital and that's when they test me," he explained.

He says every case is different.

"In my case my symptoms have been fluctuating a lot. -The day that I got the results that I tested positive for COVID-19 that was probably the best day symptom wise. I had no symptoms."

Christian has been in self-quarantine for four days and he says it has not been easy, "having the virus is dealing with the isolation and it's hard."

"The one person you need comfort from you can't have it because you know, when your sick your family is always there for you," he emphasized. "I think the scary part is, You can't help but think worst case scenario, if something were to happen to me, my parents wouldn't have, that would of been the last time they seen me."

He encourages everyone to be aware.

"I would just tell people our age that pretend that you already have it. Take it as serious as you can because it's not a joke," Bermea said. "Just sacrifice going out for a weekend, sacrifice not going to have lunch-two weeks of self-quarantine beats infecting somebody that someone can lose forever."

Christian says with prayer, faith, and the support of his family, he believes he will heal.