A pop-up Cheers bar is March's theme at the Pennant

You might feel like you are stepping back into a time machine at the Pennant.

The Pennant has a pop-up Cheers bar for the month of March.

Cheers originates from a television sitcom that ran from 1982 to 1993. The restaurant has transformed its bar and walls to filled with cheers decor..

The Pennant says some customers are taking part in the theme.

"Cheers fans are going to love it," Andy Diegel, Assistant GM of the Pennant said. "They usually say Norm or whoever walks in, it's the place where everybody knows your name. So, we're hoping to get a lot of that down here as well."

The pop-up bar runs until March 4th through March 29th.