A new death of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kansas, totaling 2 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed two deaths of coronavirus, one in Johnson and the other previous case in Wyandotte county.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed that as of Saturday afternoon, the state has 57 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths.

Johnson County still has the most cases, with 25; Wyandotte County has 13 cases, Leavenworth County has 4 cases, Douglas county has 3 cases, Morris and Butler County each have two cases, and Cherokee, Franklin, Jackson, Linn, Mitchell, Reno, Riley and Sedgwick Counties each have one case.

