A look at the effects 'Defunding the Police' could have on TPD

Calls to 'Defund the Police' are being heard around the nation as cities consider drastic cuts to police department budgets.

The conversation stems from the death of George Floyd.

Even before Floyd's death in Minneapolis, SJ Hazim was a voice in Topeka’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.

“It's just getting the conversation started. Like, 'how much power do the police really need to have?'" he said.

"They're saying something that was created in 1920 just isn't working for 2020."

He says he's hearing a call for changes in funding - not a massive cut. In many cases it's specifically centered on demilitarizing the police force.

"People want to see more programs for prevention and things like that, not punishment," he said.

Police Chief Bill Cochran says TPD already has several programs like that – such as the homeless task force - school resource officers and a behavioral health unit.

“Tremendous resource, it's been very successful, because we divert a lot of people from the county jail to behavioral health services. When we talk about funding going away, those are the type of services to go away,” Cochran said.

He says his department spends very little on militaristic equipment - even stating a desire to cut down on tactical uniforms in order to better serve Topeka.

"We've gone to blue uniforms as opposed to the tactical uniforms … where they're more integrated into the agency as a whole and more approachable and intractable with the public," he said.

Cochran worries cuts would hurt the most vulnerable like the mentally ill or homeless.

"A lot of those individuals would end up in the county jail. Which is not where they need to be," he said.

Hazim says beyond budgets - the status quo may leave more people at risk – he and Cochran agree it's time for the public and the police to come together and make changes.

“From what I’ve heard as far as talking about what they're doing is changing what policing looks like."

Cochran encourages people to come to city budget meetings when the department announces what they'll be spending on.

They're always open to the public - you can find out more on the City of Topeka’s finance page.