A look at concerts on hold

Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar says the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled.

Dave Grohl says he didn't cancel shows when he broke his leg and had to perform from a wheelchair but he must postpone the Foo Fighters' tour over coronavirus.

And the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled for March 29 in Los Angeles have also been postponed. Most people recover from the new coronavirus, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly.