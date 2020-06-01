A longtime local restaurant surprised for 100th birthday

A topeka woman and a longtime local restaurant owner turned 100 on Monday.

Friends and family surprised Lola Gonzales with a birthday sign for her 100th birthday at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka.

Lola has lived in Topeka all 100 years of her life and she opened the La Siesta restaurant and La Siesta tortilla factory in 1955 and worked there until she retired.

Lola's creations became a well-known food staple in the area.

She was granted the gift she asked for with pig's feet to be able to make tostadas.

Lola says she couldn't asked for anything better than being with family today, "I didn't think I was going to be here, you know one hundred years is a long time, which is fine as long as I'm with my family."

Lola's family provided olive garden and dessert for all the healthcare resort residents.