A local therapist gives ways to manage stress during COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Americans feel the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their mental health.

According to a recent health tracking survey, 19 percent of Americans say the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health.

"I think one of the hard things about social distancing is that people feel this loss of connection with coworkers, with friends, with families," Rochelle Walsh, LSCSW explained.

"We have the wide spectrum of people who have been sick or known someone who sick to just the change in schedules and jobs," Walsh added. "We have lost that predictability and that routine and so when our brain doesn't know what's coming next it tends to spin."

Licensed therapist Rochelle Walsh says there are ways to manage your stress, "the breath is really one of the most important things we can use to calm our minds, processing emotions as we go, things like journaling, dealing with the feelings that are coming up is really big."

Rochelle says it's also important to check on family members.

"This state of stress will cause a hyper-arousal where there more on edge, there antsy, they can't stand it, they want to get out, other people may be just fine with not getting out as much and some people the stress causes an actually a hypo-arousal, so they might tend to be withdrawn," Walsh explained.

She says you might take a different approach when it comes to chatting with children.

"If we are calm and confident and say, 'hey this has come up and these are things we are doing to stay safe and beyond that we are going to adapt to this,' Walsh said. "It's not bad for them to see that things are hard, it's not bad for them to see that we're frustrated and overwhelmed, it's what do we do about it."

Walsh says during this time, there is help for everyone.

"I would encourage people that see things coming up that it's always easier to treat mental distress as we go along as oppose to waiting till months later than dealing with it."

The new Shawnee County Community Cares line can help you find support, 1-800-972-8199.