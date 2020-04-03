A local officer creates 3D masks for health care providers

The CDC issued new guidance on Friday, recommending all Americans wear cloth or fabric masks in public on a voluntary basis.

However, they say reserve medical-grade masks for front-line health care workers are in short supply, one local law enforcement officer is trying to help hospitals during this pandemic.

The industrial-scale 3D printer Shawnee County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Fernkopf bought as his hobby is now a tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it saves one person, that grand parent that means so much, that 6 year old, you know what lets save their life," Fernkopf emphasized.

Fernkopf put his printer to work, turning out masks with personal protective equipment supply in short supply.

"I can make as many as I can free, I'll just donate, I don't care about the money part right now, I can pay credit cards off later," Fernkopf said. "This isn't about anything else, this is about being able to provide for the community, that's it, save lives."

The 3D mask is made out of plastic and can fit anyone.

"If the mask doesn't fit right it allows to add a little bit of heat to be able to perform to the individual or the users face to make more of a tight seal that would allow more protection," he said.

It's also reusable, "The physician can take those filters out, throw it away, and replace the filters, wash this, and be able to reuse it in a matter of minutes."

Fernkopf plans to donate the masks to local hospitals, "I gave them a sample of it they were very impressed, they were talking about using them for intubation process."

A local hospital is sending him two more printers which allows him to make up to 20 masks a day and to make an even bigger impact.

"This is the next best thing that we're doing to try to assist the health care community here in Topeka," Fernkopf said.

Fernkopf says he is asking other people who are 3D printing to help as well. You can contact Paul Fernkopf at TopekaCOVID3D@gmail.com.

For more information on how to help this movement, click here.