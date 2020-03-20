A local hair salon continues to welcome customers

As businesses are closing due to the spread of COVID-19, hairstylists and barbers are having to decide whether to keep working in a business where it's tough to keep your distance.

For many businesses, closing their store is not easy, because for some of them it's a decision that will cut off their only source of income.

"I'm a single mom, so I just recently had to take him out of daycare to try to save some money," Meagan Saylar, hairstylist of Create Hair Studio said.

Meagan Saylar is preparing in case she needs to close her business, Create Hair Studio.

"We're all trying to wrap our head around it and there has been a lot of what ifs," Saylar said.

"A lot of stylists, not just us but all over don't have paid time off, so if we're not working, we're not making any money," Destiny Clark hairstylist of Create Hair Studio explained.

Create Hair Studio are welcoming customers for now. "We're going to try to stay open for as long as we possible can, because we don't want to go without income," Saylar said.

"It's going to hit everyone pretty hard, but I think will all get through it," Clark said.

They said they are taking extra precautions, "We're taking it very seriously, we don't want to spread anything to anybody and that's why we're taking all precautions to keep things clean."

"Salons have always been a clean environment. We're just following the rules, we're upping our sanitary precautions, disinfecting even more often. Continuously throughout the day wiping off door handles, key boards our chairs, basically everything in the salon," Clark emphasized.

Customers are doing their part too.

"We've been very fortunate that our clients who have traveled, they'll call us and say we were in Florida last week, but we've been back for nine days, but it's your call, or they will go ahead and just cancel on their own," Saylar said.

They are staying positive above all that is going on.

"This is the time where we need to all come together and be kind and be there for each other and if you can help out in anyway help your neighbor," Saylar said.

Create Hair Studio says they are open to wearing gloves if a customer requests it. Customers asked not to be interviewed, but told 13 news they trust their stylist.