A local gym is making extra effort to keep their facility clean

Health experts advise 'social distancing' to stop the spread of COVID-19, because for any public area, if you touch an infected surface, then touch your face, you can get a virus, and the gym is no different.

Hayden Burnett isn't letting COVID-19 slow down her workout, "I mean you can't let it make you stop living."

Still, the UMKC soccer player is being extra careful. "Obviously this puts a damper on things. Since all of our sports are being postponed right now by coming here and definitely just wiping down everything before I come here making sure not to touch my face or anywhere near my eyes, just making sure clean before and after," Hayden Burnett, student of University of Missouri emphasized.

Topeka's YMCA encourages all its members to head over to the cleaning station after their workout to wipe down your equipment to avoid transferring germs and it's taking extra effort to keep their facility clean..

"We started last week with steam cleaning bathrooms, just talking to all the staff, it's each one of their responsibility to wipe down machines and just take that extra time," John Mugler, President & CEO, YMCA explained.

Large areas like the gym get extra attention, too and they're keeping an eye on members.

"If a child presents at one of our day cares we do turn away. Even with sniffles, it's better to be safe then sorry. Members the same way," Mugler said.

Members appreciate the efforts to keep coronavirus from stopping their lives.

"I think the staff here at the Y does a great job, you can see staff members cleaning the machines off," Troy Biladau, Teacher, St. Marys High School said. "John Mugler does a great job making sure, he sent a note out to people making sure things are good and I feel safe here."

"These are people that are entrenched in their workout. I don't see them not coming in, it's part of their daily life. -A lot of them bring their own hand sanitizer, but we do have it available all over the gym," Mugler said.

KDHE secretary doctor Lee Norman says cleaning is always a good idea at the gym regardless of coronavirus, "I think people should wipe down the machine they use. Because there is lots of other things out there other than the coronavirus."

Fitness buffs like Hayden say they're willing to take extra steps to keep moving virus-free, "you have to be cautious about what you do and practice good hygiene."

the YMCA has a coronavirus handout sheet of what members should pay attention to in order to keep themselves safe.