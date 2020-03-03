A global company, Plug and Play chooses Topeka for its first Animal Health & Ag Tech summit

A global company Plug and Play has plans to unite the Midwest's animal health corridor starting with Topeka.

Plug and Play decided to plant their roots in Kansas for their first animal health and agriculture technology startup event.

Plug and Play presents the future of animal health and ag tech innovation summit in Topeka on Tuesday.

"We have one of the largest platforms in the world, but we feel in Topeka, KS we could apply what we have learned in innovation, in the startup world and apply it to the animal health," Saeed Amidi, CEO & Founder, Plug and Play said.

A variety of businesses, sponsors, and community leaders came together in celebration of Plug and Play's presence in Topeka.

"That evolution or disruption hasn't happened yet and as we need to feed more people as we need to have better productivity, better packaging, better product," Amidi said. "We feel the only way you can do that is through innovation and technology."

Their mission is to bridge the region's animal health corridor between Missouri and Manhattan by bringing together startup businesses from all over the world.

"It is the center of the animal health corridor. We feed the world, we feed them grain, we feed them food, we feed them protein," Matt Pivarnik, CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership explained. "So it really is the culmination of a big business play for the entire world. We're hoping a lot of them will stay in the Kansas and Missouri area, they may go other places to start their business, but bringing that hub of innovation here and then hopefully our play is that we create jobs and we create companies in the future."

One business based in north Dakota says this event defines Plug and Play's mission.

"I'm just really impressed with their network of people, that they can bring together in a room," Peter Schott, Co-Founder of Genesis Feed Technologies said. "You look at the different businesses and community leaders that are here."

They say by starting in Topeka, it can mean a big economic impact for the community and it's more than building partnerships.

"To the Topeka community, to the entire state of Kansas and really to a much bigger region, when we create jobs, we create wealth," Pivarnik emphasized. "Rising tides raises all ships, growing our economy, growing our population, creating quality jobs, not just creating any job, and that really what it means to our citizens."

