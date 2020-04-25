A few showers and storms this afternoon

A few more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Rain will not be as widespread as yesterday, but some scattered storms will bring some brief heavy downpours and lightning today. The threat of severe weather is low.

Temperatures today will be warmer with more sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon with a bit of a northerly breeze.

Sunday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will reach the low 70s during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will continue for the entire week ahead with temperatures likely above average to end the month of April. Highs will likely stay in the 70s all week with some 80s possible by the end of the week.

Rain chances should also be less frequent for the week ahead. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday night, but not everyone will get rain, and it should be light where it does fall.

Our next best chance for showers and storms will arrive Tuesday as a cold front moves through. As of now, the greater threat of severe weather looks like it will stay just to our south, but this could change as we get closer.