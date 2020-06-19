A father walks from Wichita to State Capitol to raise awareness for his son

A father walked from Wichita to the State Capitol to raise awareness of what happened to his eight year old son at his elementary school.

Michael Swapsy Sr.'s son was in third grade at Explorer Elementary School in Goddard.

In February, the eight year old was put in handcuffs and had a bag placed over his head and the teacher said it was discipline, but Swapsy said it went too far.

"I'm hoping to speak to the Governor, so I can get a better outcome with them listening to me and my family about what transpired at Goddard school district," Michael Swapsy Sr. said.

Michael Swapsy Sr. walked more than 140 miles from Wichita to the State Capitol and he hopes it's a step toward justice for his eight year old son, Michael Jr. who has special needs.

"with respect to how they treated him with his ADHD, rather than deescalating a lot of situations they were more escalated by the way they interacted with my son," Michael Swapsy Sr. said.

Swapsy said Michael Jr. began acting up when a teacher used a timer during an assignment, despite being told it could trigger his behavior. He says school police placed his son in handcuffs and put a bag over his head.

He said he also reached out to district officials and local police, but has received no help.

"I've tried to reach out to other people to help, to get attention, to get awareness," he explained. "I've reached out to every other representative to bring awareness to what happened to my son, and no one's reached back to me."

Goddard Public schools spokesperson Dane Bexa told 13 News in a statement, "the district encourages families to discuss their child's needs. As we have since February, we will continue to reach out to Mr. Swapsy to best meet the needs of his child and to continue this conversation and generate ideas that will best serve all students."

Swapsy says Michael junior has not been the same since the incident.

"As a result of what happened to him, his trust, he's more squeamish with respect to how he interacts with people, I mean they traumatized my son," he said.

Posting about his journey on Facebook, Swapsy says he's received support from strangers, "offer me water, they offer me rides."

Swapsy said his son is supportive too.

"They encouraged me and said I was and it makes me choke up for them to say that to me. I wouldn't change one thing I've done today," Swapsy said.

Swapsy told 13 News he was able to meet with Governor Kelly on Friday.

He plans to home school his son moving forward, and he has a GoFund me page to assist with expenses.

