A Topeka woman places orange rocks throughout the community to spread awareness to end gun violence

A Topeka woman is painting orange rocks to spread awareness to end gun violence.

"The students who have inspired me are Tray Rice, Ashley Usher, AJ McKinney, Justice Mitchell, Domonique White," Julie Phillips, the organizer of the 'Say Their Names Rock Project."

Julie Phillips taught all those young people in her class. Now, all are gone and they lost their lives to gun violence.

"It always kind of bothered me that they just very quickly became a name and moved on and people forgot their names," Phillips explained. "Not only do I know those students, but I've also known those parents."

Phillips started a 'Say Their Names Rock Project,' on Facebook. She's raising awareness of gun violence by placing orange rocks throughout the community.

"The goal is by seeing the names of the victims, it's more powerful than just telling people to end gun violence, if you actually see the names of the victims they become more like real people again and not just a name in a story," Julie emphasized. "I also paint the names of unrelated suicide deaths because that is also classified as gun violence."

She asks community members to post pictures of where they find an orange rock, then move it to another location for someone to find again.

"It's really fun because we just started getting more pictures coming in, so I'm hoping by spreading the word people will understand what to do when they find them," Julie said. "To see people show their true hearts and their true kindness to each other. and I'm hoping it would encourage people to look up these names to really understand their story."

Julie says over 40 rocks have been placed at Gage Park, Huntoon and Oakley, and other surrounding areas.

"I try to find a really pretty place for them to start, I do take request from families members if there's a special place they want to hide," she said.

Julie says she plans to continue this movement, "I'm already getting names from California, Texas, and Maryland. I hope that this continues to grow and that we are working together in the community as an example to the country of how we can really put a stop to gun violence."

For more information on where you can find orange rocks and how to get involved in the 'Say Their Names Rock Project,' click here.

