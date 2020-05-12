A Shawnee Co. Solid Waste worker concerns working without masks

A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker reached out to 13 News concerned they were working without protective gear, such as masks.

The worker said he felt uncomfortable working with no mask, because when he was unsure whether the items he was handling might have COVID-19 on the surfaces.

Director of Shawnee County Solid Waste, Bill Sutton says all Shawnee County Solid Waste workers received masks on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty when this all started," Sutton said. "For everybody having mask it was this morning and we got out in front of it just communicating with our workers, letting them know what to expect and what precautions we would take."

Workers also received other protective equipment.

"We're providing all the basic sanitation, the wipes, the hand sanitizers, giving the PPE, so at this point in the pandemic, they really shouldn't be too concerned about contracting the virus here at work," Sutton explained.

Sutton says the department is enforcing new protocols, "When they're inside the cab, they don't have to wear it, when their outside the truck doing their duties, but we ask that them while their inside the cab sitting their in close quarters that they do wear their mask."

"We went to single use gloves, even though these gloves are designed to be worn at a week at a time we're just telling them to just throw them away at the end of the shift," he added.

He says proper protocol will keep solid waste workers from high risk.

"There's no special requirements for refuses workers at this time for dealing with household trash," Sutton said.

Another worker confirmed with 13 News that everyone received a mask on Tuesday and he feels comfortable working as long as everyone follows the rules.

Sutton says he is not aware of any cases of refuse workers contracting COVID-19 directly from handling trash.

