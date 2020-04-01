90-year-old woman is first COVID-19 death in Coffey Co.

A 90-year-old Coffey County woman passed away on March 31 due to complications from the coronavirus. She tested positive for the virus the day before.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes to goes to the family, friends, and caregivers," said Coffey County Health Officer John Shell, M.D. "This is an announcement that we'd sincerely hoped would never be necessary."

Officials are currently working to identify those who were in close contact with the woman, as they will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms.