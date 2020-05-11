Kansas breaks 7,000 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The state of Kansas is reporting there are 7,116 COVID-19 cases in the state and 158 deaths.
According to the latest stats released, 660 of 4,473 cases that have been hospitalized.
46,993 tests have also come back negative.
Here is the county breakdown:
Anderson County 1
Atchison County 14
Barber County 1
Barton County 22
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 1
Butler County 18
Chase County 3
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 19
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 50
Cowley County 3
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 8
Douglas County 57
Edwards County 4
Ellis County 9
Ellsworth County 2
Finney County 905
Ford County 1135
Franklin County 26
Geary County 16
Gove County 1
Grant County 11
Gray County 8
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 9
Harper County 1
Harvey County 10
Haskell County 16
Jackson County 4
Jefferson County 13
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 611
Kearny County 30
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 939
Linn County 6
Lyon County 334
Marion County 7
McPherson County 26
Meade County 22
Miami County 6
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 21
Morris County 3
Morton County 4
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 2
Osage County 6
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 21
Pratt County 1
Reno County 52
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 58
Rooks County 7
Saline County 25
Scott County 4
Sedgwick County 451
Seward County 693
Shawnee County 165
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 5
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 7
Stevens County 18
Sumner County 4
Wabaunsee County 27
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 1095