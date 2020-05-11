Kansas breaks 7,000 cases of COVID-19

The state of Kansas is reporting there are 7,116 COVID-19 cases in the state and 158 deaths.

According to the latest stats released, 660 of 4,473 cases that have been hospitalized.

46,993 tests have also come back negative.

Here is the county breakdown:

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 14

Barber County 1

Barton County 22

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 1

Butler County 18

Chase County 3

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 19

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 50

Cowley County 3

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 8

Douglas County 57

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 9

Ellsworth County 2

Finney County 905

Ford County 1135

Franklin County 26

Geary County 16

Gove County 1

Grant County 11

Gray County 8

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 9

Harper County 1

Harvey County 10

Haskell County 16

Jackson County 4

Jefferson County 13

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 611

Kearny County 30

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 939

Linn County 6

Lyon County 334

Marion County 7

McPherson County 26

Meade County 22

Miami County 6

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 21

Morris County 3

Morton County 4

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 2

Osage County 6

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 21

Pratt County 1

Reno County 52

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 58

Rooks County 7

Saline County 25

Scott County 4

Sedgwick County 451

Seward County 693

Shawnee County 165

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 5

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 7

Stevens County 18

Sumner County 4

Wabaunsee County 27

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 1095