71-year-old woman injured in Brown Co. rollover

Authorities in Brown County say a 71-year-old Nebraska woman had to be airlifted to a trauma center after a rollover around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff John Merchant says Edna Austin of Falls City was driving a Honda Accord north on K-246, just outside of Morrill when she went off the road, overcorrected, and caused the vehicle to roll.

Austin had to be extricated after the car came to rest on its top.

She was rushed to Sabetha Hospital, and then airlifted to another facility.

Her passenger suffered minor injuries.

Merchant says both were wearing their seatbelts.

