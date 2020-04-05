7 new cases of COVID-19 in Coffey Co.

Coffey County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This brings the total amount of cases to 28 in the county.

The following Coffey County residents are involved:

59 yr old female

67 yr old female

62 yr old female

83 yr old female

89 yr old female

85 yr old female

79 yr old male

37 cases of coronavirus are connected to the Life Care Center in Burlington. That number includes both employees and residents of the Life Care Center. Some employees reside outside Coffey County so they are counted in their home counties.

“We are not surprised by these numbers. Due to the ongoing investigation process, we are now receiving results from some who were presumed positive and were tested to confirm,” said Coffey County Health Department Director Lindsay Payer. She also stated, “Despite the increase in numbers, we are still not experiencing widespread community transmission.”