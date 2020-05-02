6 year old, Hadley Schmidt battling cancer surprised with drive by parade

A local community rallied together to bring hope and happiness to a six-year-old girl terminal brain cancer.

Six-year-old, Hadley Schmidt has been battling terminal brain cancer since October of last year.

"It was just a beautiful expression of love for a family and a little girl named Hadley," Misty Schmidt said.

Hundreds of people in the Perry community made an alarming appearance to bring hope to Hadley Schmidt who has been battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) cancer.

"There's no words, I mean community is community and people will show up when there is need and we didn't even have to ask them, they just did it," Misty Schmidt said.

The drive by parade originated from a high school friend of the Schmidt family, "she told me she wasn't doing to well, so I just figured well since we're doing birthday parades, maybe we can do a little birthday parade for her as well and I never imagine that anything would be this big," Shelby Patterson with the Kentucky Township Fire Department said.

Since Hadley was been diagnosed with cancer in October, the community themed a drive by parade, "Hero's for Hadley."

"We asked her what she wanted to be for Halloween, even before she went in the hospital she already decided, she wanted to be wonder woman, and she's kinda now our little superhero," Misty Schmidt explained.

People honked their way from Wichita, Salina, and surrounding areas, and some even flew by.

"She has touched all of them and its just awesome, family, community, perfect strangers people coming from boarding states, people from Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana, Mississippi, its just been amazing," Misty Schmidt emphasized.

From signs saying, 'Hadley is our hero" to a simple hand gesture and a smile, the community wanted to show Hadley that she is not alone in this fight.

"I've seen Hadley grow up. So I've been following her journey with DIPG, her whole journey," Patterson said. "We just wanted to bring a little job to Hadley's life and that's what we tried to do."

Hadleys mom, Tarah says she appreciates the continuous support, "I'm just so thankful that this community is so helpful and did all of this for Hadley, its a big deal because its so emotional for me."

The Schmidt family says they are preparing Hadley for hospice care.

You can help donate to "My Hearts for Hadley" here.

You can find the Facebook page here.