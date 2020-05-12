6 ways to protect your landscaping during severe weather

Stay at home orders inspired many homeowners to landscape the yard. This week's impending severe weather could damage or kill plants if they aren't protected.

Matthew McKernan with the K-State Research and Extension Office has tips to protect your delicate plants.

1. Check downspouts. Make sure the downspouts are clear and will drain water away from your home. You don't want standing water near your foundation or in flowerbeds.

2. Protect plants from wind. You can protect sensitive plants by covering them with five-gallon buckets or trash cans.

3. Let your plants recover. After a wind and hail storm, your plants may not look good, but keep taking care of them. McKernan says as long as the stems are still healthy, you may be surprised how well they can recover.

4. Move potted plants. Damage begins at a different point for every plant, but if you're getting winds around 30 miles per hour or stronger, move your potted plants inside or closer to the house. "We may want to consider bringing them into the garage if we're going to get extremely excessive strong winds that might damage or starter those plants, often pulling those closer to the house or pulling them into a group will help serve as a natural wind block for each other," McKernan says.

5. Check flower beds for standing water. After the rain is over, don't allow water to stand near the plants for more than 24 hours. After a day the standing water starts damaging the plants.

6. Slowly transition from cool and wet to hot and dry. When the weather pattern shifts to hot, dry weather, water your plants more than usual so they gradually transition, rather than experience a shocking change.