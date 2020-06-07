Two car crash in Jefferson Co. sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 24, west of Perry Lake.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, they were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and K-237 around 11:30p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers say an SUV turning west off of K-237 hit a pickup truck traveling west on Highway 24.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the SUV was not hurt.

Two people in the pickup truck were not hurt.

KHP, Jefferson Co. Sheriff and Jefferson Co. fire and EMS were on scene.