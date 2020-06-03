Fire damages south Topeka building that caught fire in February

A south Topeka building was damaged by fire again late Tuesday night.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, they were called to the LoanSmart at 38th and Kansas around 11:45p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the business as they arrived on scene.

A search of the building showed no one was inside.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

The building was abandoned after it caught fire back in February.

Crews said they found cloths and other items inside as if someone was living in the building.