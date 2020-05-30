Hundreds gather for 'Stand Up for George Floyd Rally' at State Capital

Hundreds rallied at the State Capital on Saturday for the "Stand-Up for George Floyd Rally" to shed light of the murder of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter, the Omni Circle Group, and other organizations spoke at the rally and many said the conversation can be had with no violence.

Protesters carried signs, wore T-shirts, and joined chants. The rally also brought memories of Dominique White who was shot and killed in 2017, by officers checking a report of gunfire at a Topeka Park.

After the rally, hundreds marched around the State Capital chanting "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe," and other chants in support of George Floyd.

The full details of what took place at the rally will be on WIBW-13 News at 6pm.