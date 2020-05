Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Topeka.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Southeast Massachusetts just before 1:00 AM Sunday.

When they arrived on scene they found one person with a gun shot wound to the foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers did not have suspect information at the time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 234-0007.