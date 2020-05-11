Teen escapes serious injury when truck crashes into creek just west of Emporia

On May 10th, 2020 Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire-EMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 50, Lyon County, KS for a report of vehicle in a creek.

No serious injuries are reported after a truck left a highway and ran into a creek on Sunday just west of Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 500 block of US-50 highway, about a mile west of Emporia.

Deputy Nathan Rankin, of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, said a black Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on US-50 when it left the roadway on the south side and entered a creek.

The driver, Owen Eidman, 17, was able to exit the vehicle and call for help.

Rankin said Eidman sustained minor injuries and was treated by Emporia-Lyon County Fire-Emergency Medical Services.

Rankin said Eidman was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Additional details, including the time of the crash, weren't available early Monday.

