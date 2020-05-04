AG Schmidt urges cell phone providers to improve anti-robocall measures

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is telling major telecommunications providers they should improve their technological advances to help law enforcement stop illegal robocallers.

Schmidt and attorneys general from 48 other states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa and Puerto Rico sent a letter a letter to USTelecom and its Industry Traceback Group (ITG) Monday in which they asked providers to work to develop robocall traceback and other tools to help law enforcement needs such as creating an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps.

“Technology has enabled the explosion in unwanted robocalls in recent years, and curbing this curb also will require significant use of technology,” Schmidt said in a news release. “Making better real-time data available to law enforcement will improve our ability to find illegal robocallers, and finding them is the key to effective enforcement of existing laws.”

According to the news release, the platform would allow law enforcement agencies to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal in a situation where a provider or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign.

The news release continues that the process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to speed up the subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data.

The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing temporary restraining orders that could stop a live robocall campaign in its tracks.

The letter to Telecom comes after a January meeting in Washington, D.C. with representatives from state attorneys general offices, federal agencies and the telecom industry that prioritized automating and increasing the total volume of traceback investigations and alerting appropriate law enforcement agencies of suspected illegal robocall campaigns.

According to the news release, more than 58.5 billion robocalls were made last year and were the number one source of consumer complains to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.

Kansans who may have been scammed by a robocall may contact the Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310 or at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.