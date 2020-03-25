Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec facilities closed, parks and trails open

All Shawnee County Parks and Recreation facilities have been closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes indoor and outdoor facilities such as athletic complexes and golf courses as well as classes and special events. Playgrounds use is also prohibited.

Parks and hiking trails will remain open and Shawnee County Parks and Rec encourages everyone to get some fresh air and make use of them as the weather gets warmer. Social distancing and precautionary guidelines are still in place even when outdoors, so make sure that you are washing your hands and keeping six feet of distance.

Public restrooms and water fountains in parks and on trails will be closed, so be prepared before you leave the house.

Under the County Stay at Home guidelines, these procedures will be in effect March 26-April 26.