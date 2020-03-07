Kansans took part in National Consumer Protection week shredding personal documents

The Kansas Attorney General's Office provided free document shredding in Topeka on Saturday.

It's part of National Consumer Protection week.

The free shredding took place in the Judicial Center parking lot at southwest 12th and Van Buren.

Drivers pulled up to the dump trucks while city officials took their documents from their car. All personal documents were thrown into a bin for shredding..

One driver says shredding important documents helps protect identity theft and stay safe from scams.

"I think it's very important, people should not just toss away documents with social security numbers, etc. on them. I really appreciate this service by the AG office," Bill Ervin said.

Saturday was the last day for free document shredding.

