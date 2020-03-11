54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Colten Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts along a highway in western Wisconsin. The girls, ages 9 to 10, were killed as was a 26-year-old mother. Another 10-year-old girl was injured.