5,245 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health Department says there are more than 200 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the latest numbers released Monday, there are 5,245 cases from 82 counties. On Sunday, there were 5,030 cases.
They are also reporting 136 deaths, two more than Sunday.
553 have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.
To date, 33,358 tests have come back negative.
Here is the county breakdown:
Atchison County 11
Barber County 1
Barton County 9
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 1
Butler County 16
Chase County 1
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 2
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 49
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 4
Douglas County 51
Edwards County 4
Ellis County 8
Ellsworth County 1
Finney County 498
Ford County 832
Franklin County 19
Geary County 13
Gove County 1
Grant County 7
Gray County 5
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 4
Harper County 1
Harvey County 8
Haskell County 8
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 10
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 504
Kearny County 21
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 529
Linn County 5
Lyon County 255
Marion County 5
McPherson County 23
Meade County 11
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 19
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 2
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 15
Pratt County 1
Reno County 40
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 55
Rooks County 6
Saline County 21
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 409
Seward County 580
Shawnee County 128
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 5
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 7
Stevens County 12
Sumner County 4
Wabaunsee County 25
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 879