5,245 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health Department says there are more than 200 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the latest numbers released Monday, there are 5,245 cases from 82 counties. On Sunday, there were 5,030 cases.

They are also reporting 136 deaths, two more than Sunday.

553 have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.

To date, 33,358 tests have come back negative.

Here is the county breakdown:

Atchison County 11

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 1

Butler County 16

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 2

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 49

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 4

Douglas County 51

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 8

Ellsworth County 1

Finney County 498

Ford County 832

Franklin County 19

Geary County 13

Gove County 1

Grant County 7

Gray County 5

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 4

Harper County 1

Harvey County 8

Haskell County 8

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 10

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 504

Kearny County 21

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 529

Linn County 5

Lyon County 255

Marion County 5

McPherson County 23

Meade County 11

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 19

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 2

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 15

Pratt County 1

Reno County 40

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 55

Rooks County 6

Saline County 21

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 409

Seward County 580

Shawnee County 128

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 5

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 7

Stevens County 12

Sumner County 4

Wabaunsee County 25

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 879