501's first virtual graduation held

Thursday saw the first of the city's virtual graduations take place.

Hope Street Academy held their ceremony, where school and district officials honored the school's graduating seniors and awarded a select few for their efforts.

The rest of the schools in the 501 district will hold their similar ceremonies on throughout the day Saturday.

The high school graduation schedule reads as:

Topeka West: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 9:00 a.m.

Highland Park: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:15 a.m.

Topeka High: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:15 a.m.