$49 million provided to KS universities

Senator Pat Roberts announced 49 million dollars in coronavirus relief for Kansas universities.

KU ($15,090,000), K-State ($13,308,000), Wichita State ($9,033,000), Pittsburg State ($5,716,000), Emporia State ($3,700,000), and Fort Hays State ($2,585,000) all received funds that can be used for food, course materials, and health care.

Senator Roberts applauded the relief, saying it is crucial for the institutions and their students.

“This is great news for students of Kansas’ public universities,” said Sen. Roberts. “The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on our country and our state, and these grants will provide crucial emergency relief to these institutions and their hardworking students through the CARES Act.”