46 new COVID-19 cases at Johnsonville facility in Holton

The Johnsonville facility in Jackson County now has 46 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Johnsonville decided to temporarily close its facility in Holton when five positive cases had been reported.

After testing of all employees in the facility 46 new cases of the virus had been found, bringing the total up to 51 positive cases.

All positive testing employees have been notified and are self-isolating at home.

The Jackson County Health Department will continue to work with Johnsonville to ensure all employees are educated on guidelines and self-quarantine policies. A reopening date for the facility has not yet been set.

The Jackson County Health Department would like to remind residents, with the holiday weekend coming up, that it is incredibly important to continue to practice social distancing, wash hands and if you are in a high-risk category to stay home and stay safe.

