40 new KDOT projects announced

The Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Governor Laura Kelly announced that preliminary engineering work will begin on 40 highway modernization and expansion projects.

These are the first projects to move forward under the Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program, also known as IKE, which was created in March.

“These transportation investments come at a critical time for our state’s economy,” says Governor Kelly. “A robust development pipeline will help jumpstart our economic recovery by creating jobs and allowing the state to take advantage of potential federal stimulus dollars. I’m thankful to the Legislature for passing IKE, a critical employment tool that will help put more Kansans back to work.”

More than 2,000 Kansans participated in local consultation discussions that helped shape the IKE program and modernized how transportation should be delivered in Kansas.

“A modern transportation system moves people, freight and technology and these 40 projects will allow us to do all those things better in every region of the state,” says Secretary Lorenz. “We’ve selected smaller projects that will employ many people in all phases of development or construction.”

Some notable features of IKE are that it is a rolling program. This means that major highway modernization and expansion projects will be selected every two years. IKE also has an emphasis on right-sized, practical improvements. This means utilizing passing lanes rather than 4-lane expressways.

IKE also features a new partnership program between the State and local governments, and invests in broadband and new technology. Lastly, a continued commitment to multimodal transportation with public transit, aviation, short-line rail and bike/pedestrian programs.

“I’ve directed KDOT to explore all options for accelerating project deliver for these 40 projects and for the delayed T-WORKS projects, which we remain committed to constructing,” says the Governor. “Transportation investments provide short-term and long-term economic benefits to communities and we’re committed to capturing as many of those opportunities as we can.”

The last stimulus for transportation infrastructure, the 2009 American Recover and Reinvestment Act, prioritized shovel-ready projects. Discussions are being held for a new federal stimulus bill for infrastructure that will likely have similar requirements.

“Thanks to Governor Kelly, the Legislature and Kansans, IKE was tailor made for this moment,” says Lorenz. “It provides us the flexibility we need now and in the future. Today’s announcement is only the beginning. We know we have much more work to do.

For more information and a list of projects visit the KDOT website.

