5 rescued from Kansas River

Officers assisted in a water rescue in the Kansas River area on Wednesday, June 3.

The two boys were fishing in the Soldier Creek area when the current swept them off their feet and into the Kansas River.

Cody Cott, a Topeka resident and friend of the boys, saw the boys and told them to link arms while he swam across the river to rescue them.

When Cott reached the boys they saw two other people out in the river, also needing assistance. Cott and his party called 9-1-1 to assist a father and son that had been swept out. The pair was later identified as Tony Brown and his son.

Stacy Brown, wife of Tony, was at work when she received the call that her husband and son had been swept out in the river as well. “I felt like my world had just turned upside down and I had lost everything,” she said.

Family members said Brown, who just had knee surgery, was in the creek when the current caught him and he started calling for help. One of his sons jumped in the creek to save him when they were both swept into the river.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department Chief, Rick Deibert, said they were not sure exactly where the father son duo was so they deployed the boats on the river to find them.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the rescue.