Shawnee County has 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 137 on Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Health Department said there were 133 cases on Tuesday.

Overall, there at 35 active cases in the county and five reported deaths.

97 people have recovered and 30 pending tests.

3,406 people have been tested, and 138 are being monitored by health officials.