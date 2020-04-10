$325 million given to KS hospitals and health care providers

Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts announced today a $325 million relief fund for Kansas hospitals and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will help support hospitals fighting the virus and is part of the $100 billion relief fund established in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) fund.

“The CARES Act created a fund to help meet the needs of hospitals and health care providers, and today over $325 million is being distributed across Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. “As hospitals are seeing significant revenue losses and others see their costs go up because of COVID-19, these new resources will be a necessary benefit not just to our hospitals, but to the communities and patients they serve. In the fight against COVID-19, these new resources will put our health care providers in a better position to keep us healthy and meet the needs of Kansans.”

"This first distribution from HHS is crucial to the providers throughout our state who are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” added Roberts.