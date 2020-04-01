$3.2 million available for KS public safety agencies

Kansas is getting over $3.2 million to address the coronavirus.

“I urge public safety agencies in Kansas that are eligible to move quickly to apply for these much-needed funds,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “The total available in Kansas is expected to exceed $3.2 million.”

The funds are part of a $850 million program helping public safety agencies around the country respond to challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to McAllister.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

Eligible state, local and tribal governments can apply for the funds immediately, and the Justice Dept. is awarding funds as quickly as they can.

The funds were made available by the stimulus legislation that was recently signed by the president.