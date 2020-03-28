3 new COVID-19 cases in Coffey Co.

The Coffey County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to eight for the county.

The Coffey County Health Department confirmed an 86-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, and a 67-year-old female have all tested positive for the virus.

The CCHD says all known positive cases of COVID-19 originated from a nursing and rehabilitation center in Burlington.

All cases are currently under isolation in accordance with guidelines from The Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

