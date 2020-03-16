3 new coronavirus cases in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Lee Norman announced in a press conference Monday that three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kansas.

She also informed the public of her executive order to enforce the new CDC guidelines that recommend all gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed for at least eight weeks. Kelly encouraged Kansans to practice "social distancing" in order to protect vulnerable populations from contracting the virus.

Norman said that as of last night, Kansas has a total of 11 positive coronavirus cases and 234 tested negative cases. Norman said that the three most recent cases were all connected to the first case in the state, a Johnson County woman.

"Our people are working very hard," Norman said of medical professionals throughout the state. "We're in the 150-a-day to 200 tests per day range." Norman said that health officials are working to make sure that testing kits are available in every part of the state.