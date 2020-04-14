3 new COVID-19 cases in Coffey Co, including one teen

The Coffey County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19, including a 17-year-old.

The County also reported four new recoveries from the Life Care Center in Burlington, bringing the county's total recoveries to 13. There have also been two new deaths associated with the Life Care Center outbreak, bringing the total deaths from the outbreak to three.

According to the CDC, a person is deemed recovered from COVID-19 after 7 days from the onset of symptoms, or 72 hours after fever is gone and symptoms have significantly improved.

The three new cases in the county are a 59-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.