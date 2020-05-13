3 members of N.Y. family over age of 55 beat COVID-19

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW/CNN) - A family in New York is feeling blessed after three family members over the age of 55 have recovered from the coronavirus.

“Dad had a fever, he had a cough. Mom had pneumonia,” Jackie Corbett said. Her mother, father, and brother were all hospitalized with coronavirus.

Her brother was on a ventilator for 16 days.

“His journey was pretty perilous and a few times the doctors kind of got us ready for the worst,” Corbett said.

But as of Tuesday, each of the family members, along with two others who weren’t hospitalized, can say they beat COVID-19.

After eight weeks together at the Garden Gate Healthcare facility, Corbett’s mother and father, Lorraine and Robert Pierce, are on their way home.

“We’re very thankful for everything, very thankful,” Lorraine Pierce said. “We’re very happy to be on our way home.”

Lorraine Pierce said it was through faith and through family that they can call themselves survivors.

“I’m just so thankful. Thankful to God for all the prayers,” Lorraine Pierce said. "I know that’s what got us through it.”

