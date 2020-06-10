3 injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Manhattan

Three people were injured when two vehicles crashed on Manhattan's west edge.

Riley Co. Police say the call came in just before noon Wednesday from South Scenic Drive.

South Scenic Drive was closed from Anderson Avenue to K-18(Fort Riley Blvd.) while crews from Riley Co. Police Dept., Manhattan Fire Dept. and Riley County EMS worked the scene.

At least one person was flown from the scene by LifeStar.

This is a developing story and more details will be added to this story as they become available.