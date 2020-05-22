3 in custody after standoff

Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian C. Hill has announced three people are in custody after a standoff this morning on the 700 block of NE Sumner Street.

Trey G. Martinez (24), Anthony A. Weems (20) and Michael L. Frederick (22), all of Topeka, were taken into custody after the disturbance.

Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 3100 block of NW Rochester Road at 2:14 a.m. on May 22. After an argument someone shot several rounds at a house while driving away in a vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the Oakland neighborhood while the suspect fled on foot.

At 7:45 a.m. deputies attempted to arrest Martinez at the Sumner Street residence. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene where they were able to talk four other individuals out while Martinez remained inside.

Shortly after noon Martinez was placed in custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Charges are pending.

Weems and Frederick were also arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for felony interference with law enforcement. Frederick also had misdemeanor warrants.

Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Fire Department and AMR all assisted at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

