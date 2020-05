Lyon County officials have reported a second death due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, a woman in her 70's has died.

“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family who lost their loved one,” said Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer. “There is never a good time to lose a loved one, but it is especially hard during this pandemic.”

Health officials say they have quarantined those who may have had contact with the woman.